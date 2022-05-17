General Motors (GM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for General Motors (NYSE: GM):

5/13/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $44.00.

5/11/2022 – General Motors was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $74.00.

5/10/2022 – General Motors is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $58.00.

4/27/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $50.00.

4/27/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $52.00.

4/27/2022 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $98.00.

4/25/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $71.00.

4/21/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – General Motors is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – General Motors is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – General Motors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00.

3/22/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63. General Motors has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 632.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.