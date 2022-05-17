Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GMAB. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.38.

GMAB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.66. 8,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,533. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.35. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.16 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

