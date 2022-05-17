Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.38.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $29.66. 8,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,533. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after acquiring an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

