Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $131,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $453,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,354 shares of company stock worth $3,978,231. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. Gentex has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Gentex’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

