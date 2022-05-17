Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.46 Million

Equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) will report $40.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.25 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $38.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $162.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $166.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $168.67 million, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $178.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GTY shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3,110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

