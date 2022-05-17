Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at Piper Sandler

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GILD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.67.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock opened at $62.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.23. The company has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,970,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,374,000 after buying an additional 601,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,123,000 after buying an additional 440,695 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.