GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GitLab Inc. is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get GitLab alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GTLB. Bank of America reduced their price target on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

GTLB stock opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $69.95.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,817,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,027,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,079,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GitLab (GTLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.