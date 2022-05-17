Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $87.24.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Glaukos by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Glaukos by 12.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 500,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,095,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Glaukos by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

