GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,600 ($19.72) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.72) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.19) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($23.05) to GBX 1,910 ($23.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($20.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,736.07 ($21.40).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,791 ($22.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,701.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,629. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.75. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,328.20 ($16.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,817 ($22.40).

In related news, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($26.06) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($72,707.84).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

