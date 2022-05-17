Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

Get Glencore alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 600 ($7.40) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.27) to GBX 580 ($7.15) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Glencore from GBX 623 ($7.68) to GBX 620 ($7.64) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,302.60.

Glencore stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Glencore has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.00.

About Glencore (Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glencore (GLNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.