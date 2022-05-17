Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $25.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.34% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.
Shares of GLBE opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $83.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.63.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the first quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $78,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
About Global-e Online (Get Rating)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.