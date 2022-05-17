Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.
Global-e Online stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
See Also
