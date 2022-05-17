Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $83.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.