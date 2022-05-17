Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s current price.

GLBE has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.10. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.63.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 30.55% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global-e Online (Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.