Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s current price.
GLBE has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.
NASDAQ GLBE opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $42.10. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.63.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Global-e Online (Get Rating)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
