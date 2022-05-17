Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.41% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.
Global-e Online stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 511.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 436,124 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 17.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,989,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,764,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,128,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,239,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 19,195.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter worth about $5,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
