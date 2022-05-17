Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Global-e Online stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.63. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 511.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 436,124 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-e Online by 17.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,989,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,764,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,128,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,239,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 19,195.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter worth about $5,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

