Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Insider Purchases A$32,788.00 in Stock

Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Rating) insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe purchased 28,000 shares of Global Value Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.17 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$32,788.00 ($22,928.67).

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Global Value Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.67%.

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

