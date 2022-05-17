Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Up 30.7% in April

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the April 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SRET traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.57. 1,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,407. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $10.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%.
