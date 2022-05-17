Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.31.

Globus Medical stock opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $84.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.01.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at $46,917,488.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

