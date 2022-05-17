Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOGO shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gogo by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 234,276 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 2,376,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after buying an additional 1,470,974 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 123.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,359,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,853 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,214,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,917,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.03. Gogo has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.52 million. Gogo had a net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

