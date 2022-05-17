Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of GORO opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $168.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Gold Resource will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gold Resource by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Gold Resource by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gold Resource by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in Gold Resource by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 40,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gold Resource by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

