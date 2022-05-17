Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals is a growing gold and silver producer based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on producing gold and silver from its Rodeo Mine and advancing its Velardeña Properties in Mexico and, through partner funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing selected mining properties in Mexico, Nevada and Argentina. Golden Minerals is based in GOLDEN, Colo. “

NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $0.37 on Monday. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 47.04%. The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUMN. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 243,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Minerals by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 207,209 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 143,071 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the period. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

