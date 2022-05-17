Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $237.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -1.27. Gracell Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.74.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 5,346.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRCL. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.