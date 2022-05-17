Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of AJX opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 53.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 493.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 130,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 227.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 77.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,688 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

