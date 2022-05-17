Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$33.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.82 billion and a PE ratio of 9.85. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$31.72 and a 1-year high of C$41.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.24%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Claude Généreux bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.55 per share, with a total value of C$195,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$195,300.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

