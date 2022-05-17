Gregory C. Bestic Acquires 4,903 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 4,903 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $72,466.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $504.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

FMNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

