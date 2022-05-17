Gregory C. Bestic Acquires 4,903 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 4,903 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $72,466.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $504.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50.
Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.
FMNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Farmers National Banc
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
