Griffon (NYSE:GFF) PT Raised to $44.00 at Robert W. Baird

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Griffon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Griffon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $779.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.92 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.54%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Griffon will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Griffon by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Griffon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Griffon by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Griffon by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Griffon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

