Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.94-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $37.82.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,763.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $69,946.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,036,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $242,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 45.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.