Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,600 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the April 15th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Grupo Herdez stock remained flat at $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,839. Grupo Herdez has a 12 month low of 1.18 and a 12 month high of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.47.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Herdez from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. The company provides tuna, spices, guacamole, ice cream, mayonnaise, marmalades, honey, mole, mustard, pastas, organic products, tomato puree, homemade sauces, ketchup, tea, canned vegetables, and other products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, and Yemina brands.

