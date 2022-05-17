GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Posts Earnings Results

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of GTBP opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. GT Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $68.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTBP. B. Riley cut their target price on GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
GT Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
