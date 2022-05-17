GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Posts Earnings Results

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GTBP opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. GT Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $68.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTBP. B. Riley cut their target price on GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 54,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GT Biopharma by 624.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 217,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GT Biopharma by 133.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 78,445 shares in the last quarter. 18.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

