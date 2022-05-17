Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday.
Shares of OTCMKTS GCAAF remained flat at $$28.42 during trading hours on Tuesday. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $35.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79.
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.
