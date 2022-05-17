Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Guardian Capital Group stock traded up C$2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$33.50. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$29.60 and a 12 month high of C$45.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$900.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88.

Guardian Capital Group ( TSE:GCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$78.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group will post 3.3299997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

