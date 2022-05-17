Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

HAE stock opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $75.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.40.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 320,184 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 258.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 198,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 142,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after buying an additional 108,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,494,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

