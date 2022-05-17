Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

HLG opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. Hailiang Education Group has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of -0.08.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

