Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.18 million.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $46.62.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.