Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Given a €16.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €16.50 ($17.19) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ETR:HHFA traded up €1.02 ($1.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €16.26 ($16.94). 127,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,376. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €13.25 ($13.80) and a 12 month high of €22.90 ($23.85). The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.31.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

