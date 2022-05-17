Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Given a €16.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating) received a €16.50 ($17.19) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

ETR HHFA traded up €1.02 ($1.06) on Tuesday, reaching €16.26 ($16.94). The company had a trading volume of 127,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €18.25. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €13.25 ($13.80) and a 12 month high of €22.90 ($23.85).

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.