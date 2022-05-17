Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) CEO Buys $99,809.88 in Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HASI stock opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.23. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 108.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 182,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 37,250 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $934,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

