Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HASI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.71.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $37.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.70%.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.1% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.