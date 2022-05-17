Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HRBR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.43. 55,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. Harbor Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also leases and finances for flight equipment. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

