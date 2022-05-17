Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HRBR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.43. 55,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. Harbor Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.
