Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,060 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,160 ($14.30) to GBX 1,060 ($13.07) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,100 ($13.56) to GBX 1,060 ($13.07) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,765 ($21.76) to GBX 1,725 ($21.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.41) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,369.50 ($16.88).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of HL opened at GBX 873 ($10.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 804.80 ($9.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,745 ($21.51). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 985.22.

In related news, insider Amy Stirling acquired 2,278 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($13.45) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852.98 ($30,637.30).

About Hargreaves Lansdown (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.