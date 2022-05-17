Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,060 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,160 ($14.30) to GBX 1,060 ($13.07) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.42% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,100 ($13.56) to GBX 1,060 ($13.07) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,765 ($21.76) to GBX 1,725 ($21.26) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.41) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,369.50 ($16.88).
Shares of HL opened at GBX 873 ($10.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 804.80 ($9.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,745 ($21.51). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 985.22.
About Hargreaves Lansdown (Get Rating)
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
