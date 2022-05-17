Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. Harmonic reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.57 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLIT. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $935.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.90. Harmonic has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $12.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Harmonic by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Harmonic by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic (Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.