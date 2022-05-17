Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSC shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $36,232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the third quarter worth $264,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSC opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Harsco has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $626.62 million, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

