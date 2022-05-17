Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Downgraded by TheStreet

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Harsco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Harsco stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $626.62 million, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.97. Harsco has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $36,232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

