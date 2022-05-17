Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $151.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James W. Green acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,309,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,629.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,319,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,887,847. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

