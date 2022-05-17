HC Wainwright Increases Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $46.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 95.41% from the stock’s current price.

TVTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. The company had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 146,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,464.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $117,501. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $202,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

