HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 400.00% from the stock’s previous close.

ALT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.16.

ALT stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. 11,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,506. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $216.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altimmune will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 897,523 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in Altimmune by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altimmune by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altimmune by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after buying an additional 83,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

