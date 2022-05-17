HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG)

Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 411.18% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Tuesday.
Voyager Digital stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 439,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,572. The stock has a market capitalization of C$532.68 million and a P/E ratio of -6.29. Voyager Digital has a 12 month low of C$2.72 and a 12 month high of C$26.12.
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
Read More
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.