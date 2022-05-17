HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG)

Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 411.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

Voyager Digital stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 439,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,572. The stock has a market capitalization of C$532.68 million and a P/E ratio of -6.29. Voyager Digital has a 12 month low of C$2.72 and a 12 month high of C$26.12.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.