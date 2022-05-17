HC Wainwright Trims Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Target Price to $5.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KALA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 1,268.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,183.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 510,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 470,847 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4,079.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 435,231 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 641,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 248,902 shares during the period. 52.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

