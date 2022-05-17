Head-To-Head Analysis: Advant-e (OTCMKTS:ADVC) versus ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

Advant-e (OTCMKTS:ADVC – Get Rating) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Advant-e alerts:

0.4% of Advant-e shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of ServiceNow shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.6% of Advant-e shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of ServiceNow shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Advant-e and ServiceNow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advant-e N/A N/A N/A ServiceNow 3.56% 8.66% 3.10%

Risk and Volatility

Advant-e has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceNow has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Advant-e and ServiceNow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advant-e N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ServiceNow $5.90 billion 14.72 $230.00 million $1.10 393.57

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Advant-e.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Advant-e and ServiceNow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advant-e 0 0 0 0 N/A ServiceNow 2 1 26 0 2.83

ServiceNow has a consensus price target of $664.76, suggesting a potential upside of 53.55%. Given ServiceNow’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ServiceNow is more favorable than Advant-e.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Advant-e on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advant-e Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advant-e Corp. develops, markets, resells, and hosts software and provides services that allow its customers to send and receive business documents electronically in standard and proprietary formats. The firm, through its subsidiary, Edict Systems, Inc. provides hosted electronic data interchange solutions that utilize the Internet as the primary communication method. The company through its subsidiary, Merkur Group, Inc. develops and resells software, provides professional services, and provides technical maintenance and support that enables customers to automate delivery and receipt of business documents. Advant-e was founded on March 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Beavercreek, OH.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT business management product suite; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT Asset Management to automate IT asset lifecycles; and security operations that connects with internal and third party. In addition, it offers governance, risk, and compliance product to manage risk and resilience; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; safe workplace applications; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, it provides App Engine product; IntegrationHub enables application to extend workflows; and professional, industry solutions, and customer support services. It serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products through direct sales team and resale partners. It has a strategic partnership with Celonis to help customers identify and prioritize processes that are suitable for automation. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advant-e Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advant-e and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.