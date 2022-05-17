Head to Head Analysis: Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) vs. Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) and Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Athena Gold and Coeur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athena Gold N/A -12.49% -9.30% Coeur Mining -3.13% -3.41% -1.66%

Athena Gold has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.1% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Athena Gold and Coeur Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athena Gold N/A N/A -$1.03 million ($0.01) -6.25 Coeur Mining $832.83 million 1.14 -$31.32 million ($0.09) -37.66

Athena Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coeur Mining. Coeur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athena Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Athena Gold and Coeur Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Coeur Mining 0 2 3 0 2.60

Coeur Mining has a consensus target price of $6.30, suggesting a potential upside of 85.84%. Given Coeur Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Athena Gold on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athena Gold (Get Rating)

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Excelsior Springs project comprising 2 EX and 88 ES contiguous and unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres; two patented claims covering an area of 40 acres; and ten ES claims covering 202 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. Athena Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

About Coeur Mining (Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada. In addition, the company owns interests in the Crown and Sterling projects located in southern Nevada; and the La Preciosa project located in Mexico. Further, it markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013.Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

