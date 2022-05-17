Head-To-Head Analysis: Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) & EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Ladder Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Ladder Capital pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties pays out 218.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EPR Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Ladder Capital and EPR Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital $357.85 million 4.07 $56.52 million $0.60 18.95 EPR Properties $531.68 million 7.05 $98.61 million $1.51 33.13

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Ladder Capital. Ladder Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.3% of Ladder Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of EPR Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Ladder Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of EPR Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ladder Capital and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital 18.52% 4.08% 1.08% EPR Properties 23.80% 5.23% 2.34%

Risk and Volatility

Ladder Capital has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ladder Capital and EPR Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 EPR Properties 0 3 0 1 2.50

Ladder Capital currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.73%. EPR Properties has a consensus price target of $58.38, indicating a potential upside of 16.70%. Given Ladder Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Ladder Capital on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning. It also invests in note purchase financings, subordinated debt, mezzanine debt, and other structured finance products related to commercial real estate. The Securities segment invests in commercial mortgage-backed securities and the U.S. Agency Securities. This segment also invests in corporate bonds and equity securities. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in a portfolio of commercial and residential real estate properties, such as leased properties, office buildings, student housing portfolios, hotels, industrial buildings, shopping center, and condominium units. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ladder Capital Corp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

